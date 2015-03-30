A man walks past the logos of Swiss cement maker Holcim in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement (SCCC.BK), in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs (458 million pounds).

Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France's Lafarge LAFP.PA, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI).

The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional investors, cement maker Holcim said in a statement.

Holcim said the sale would result in a gain before taxes of approximately 365 million francs.

A source close to the deal said Holcim made the decision to sell the Siam City shares because it was unable to build up a majority stake that the company prefers to have in its holdings.

