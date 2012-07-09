DUBLIN Ireland's High Court on Monday rejected an attempt to block the government's ratification of Europe's new bailout fund, but the petitioner said he would appeal the decision.

Independent member of parliament Thomas Pringle brought the challenge in a bid to force the government to hold a referendum on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a requirement for any change in Irish law that transfers significant powers to the European Union.

"In relation to the question of the state ratifying the ESM treaty, I don't think it's appropriate for the court to restrain that happening," Justice Mary Laffoy told the court.

Ireland does not have a veto over the ESM treaty, which must be approved by 90 percent of the capital base of the euro zone to come into effect, and is in the final stage of ratification after the bill was passed by both houses of parliament.

If it were not legally able to ratify, Dublin would be blocked from accessing ESM funds if it needs additional funding from Europe when its current EU/IMF bailout expires at the end of next year.

Pringle said he would appeal the decision and planned to seek a hearing at Ireland's supreme court before the end of July, at a sitting of the court on Tuesday.

The judge said she would refer a question raised by Pringle relating to the compatibility of the ESM with EU law to the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

"I have come to the conclusion that a reference to the CJEU (European Court of Justice) is necessary to address that issue," Laffoy said.

