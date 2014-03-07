LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster on Friday named the following team for the Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham on Sunday.
15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Tom Johnson, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-George Ford, 23-Alex Goode
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John O'Brien)