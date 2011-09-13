STRASBOURG, France European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso welcomed Italy's deficit reduction plans on Tuesday but said they had to be rigorously implemented if they were to be successful.

After meeting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on the sidelines of a European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg, Barroso said the budget proposal before Italy's parliament should also help remove obstacles to Italy boosting its growth.

The plan aims to achieve a balanced budget by 2013.

"The latest measures, which the prime minister presented to me in detail, are designed to put Italy on track to achieve that goal," Barroso said. "Rapid, effective and rigorous implementation is therefore absolutely essential."