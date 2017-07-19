FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Banks launch £900million loan backing Holland & Barrett buy
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A £900m-equivalent leveraged loan financing backing the buyout of UK-headquartered health food and supplements chain Holland & Barrett has launched for syndication, banking sources said.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s L1 Retail announced at the end of June it would buy Holland & Barrett from The Nature’s Bounty Co and Carlyle Group for £1.77bn.

Citigroup, HSBC and UBS are leading the debt financing alongside Barclays, and a bank meeting will take place on Monday to show the deal to investors, which have until August 4 to commit to it, the sources said.

The financing comprises a £550m seven-year first-lien term loan and a £275m seven-year euro-denominated first-lien term loan. Pricing will emerge at the bank meeting but both will be offered with 101 soft call for six months.

There is also a £400m six-year dual-currency revolving credit facility that will pay 400bp over Euribor/Libor.

Private equity firm Carlyle acquired Nature's Bounty, including Holland & Barrett, in 2010 for US$3.8bn.

Originally founded in 1870, Holland & Barrett has grown to become Europe’s largest health and wellness retail chain with 1,300 shops in 16 countries.

Editing by Christopher Mangham

