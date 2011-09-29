''Peepshow'' star and former Playboy model Holly Madison arrives for Playboy magazine's Playmate of the Year celebration at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK Reality TV star and model Holly Madison has insured her breasts for $1 million (640,000 pounds) with Lloyd's of London, she told People magazine on Thursday.

Madison, 31, said she took out the policy to protect herself and others in her Las Vegas production, "Peepshow."

"If anything happened to my boobs, I'd be out for a few months and I'd probably be out a million dollars," she told People. "I thought I'd cover my assets."

Madison has said she had plastic surgery in 2001 that took her from an A-cup size to a larger D-cup.

Madison, who gained fame as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's girlfriends on the TV series "The Girls Next Door," isn't alone in insuring famous body parts. Film stars Betty Grable and Angie Dickinson as well as TV stars Angie Everhart and Mary Hart each had their legs insured for $1 million.

Madison also was a contestant on TV show "Dancing With the Stars" before starting her Las Vegas show.

