LONDON Britain will launch a new measure to gauge the cost of owning a home, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, in a move that it hopes will better reflect housing costs in Britain's inflation data.

Around a two third of British households own their property, but the Consumer Price Index, which the Bank of England uses as its framework for monetary policy, currently measures only the cost of renting a property.

Property prices are reflected in the older Retail Price Index measure of inflation, but this measure is no longer targeted by the BoE, and economists have questioned the reliability of the way it gauges housing costs.

The UK Statistics Authority - the government agency that oversees all British statistics gathering - set up an independent committee to advise on improvements on Britain's inflation measures. It recommended using private property rental data, the rental equivalence index, as a proxy for owner occupiers' housing costs.

It argues that this is better than including actual house prices in inflation data because it would avoid the CPI being influenced by movements in house values rather than the costs associated with owning a home.

Analysts were sceptical about this conclusion.

"It's debatable whether rental equivalence is a better proxy, because rents don't necessarily follow the costs that homeowners face," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.

The ONS said the CPI index would continue to be published in its current form, and that a new index incorporating housing costs was scheduled to be published alongside the CPI from March 2013.

