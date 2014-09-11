Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON The chief executive of Argos-owner Home Retail Group HOME.L said the group had not taken a decision to sell its Homebase D.I.Y chain amid media speculation that the group could sell the division to private equity investors.
"Homebase is good business, and its a business that has performed well during its peak trading (period)," said John Walden, who is reviewing the group's structure and strategy.
"There has been no decision to divest Homebase from the Home Retail Group. Secondly, there is no sales process going on," he told reporters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.