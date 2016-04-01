Shopping trolleys are seen parked at a Sainsbury's supermarket at Pulborough, southern England January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A pedestrian walks past an Argos store, a Home Retail Group brand, in London, Britain in this January 13, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

A sign is displayed outside a Sainsbury's store in London, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An illuminated sign is seen at an Argos store in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Friday its 1.4 billion pounds offer for Argos-owner Home Retail Group HOME.L had been recommended by the board of the catalogue retailer.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest grocer, was left a clear run to buy Argos, which sells electricals, jewellery and other general goods, when rival suitor South Africa's Steinhoff International withdrew last month.

Home Retail shareholders will receive 0.321 new Sainsbury's shares and 55 pence in cash for each share, plus an additional cash payment of 27.8 pence from the earlier disposal of the group's other chain, Homebase, and in lieu of a final dividend, Sainsbury's said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)