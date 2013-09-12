A sales assistant tidies up a shelf of paint at a Homebase store in Aylesford, south east England May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L said summer sunshine delivered a big boost to sales at its DIY chain Homebase in the second quarter, and helped shift seasonal products at its biggest business, Argos.

The company said like-for-like sales at Homebase rose by 11 percent in the 13 weeks to August 31, comfortably beating analyst expectations of 3.3 percent growth, while sales at Argos on the same measure were up 2.7 percent, also beating market forecasts of 2.0 percent.

Chief Executive Terry Duddy, who recently said he would quit by next July, said he expected to deliver full-year profit in line with current market expectations, although the outcome would, as always, depend upon Christmas trading at Argos.

"Whilst we continue to expect consumer spending to remain subdued, we approach the important Christmas trading period in good operational shape," he said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)