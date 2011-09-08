LONDON Home Retail HOME.L, the No. 1 household goods retailer, posted a further slump in sales at its Argos stores as its cash-strapped, low-income customers shied away from purchases of consumer electronics in the economic downturn.

Shares in the firm, which prior to Thursday's update had lost half their value over the last year, rose 8 percent on relief the second quarter sales fall at Argos was not as bad as some analysts had feared and the maintenance of sales guidance for the full-year.

"We're expecting a better Christmas quarter than the one we've just finished," Chief Executive Terry Duddy told reporters, stressing that operationally the group was in "extremely good shape."

He is sticking with a forecast of a mid single digit fall in Argos' like-for-like sales for the year to end-February 2012.

Sales at catalogue-based Argos stores open more than a year plunged 8.6 percent in the 13 weeks to August 27.

That compares with analyst forecasts of a fall of 8.5 to 13 percent, according to a Reuters poll, and a first quarter decline of 9.6 percent.

Two thirds of the sales decline was attributed to falls in the consumer electronics category.

Duddy said Argos had seen "a slight weakening" in its share of an overall consumer electricals market down about 20 percent during the quarter. While the business had held share in TV and audio it had lost it in video gaming.

On Wednesday Dixons DXNS.L, the largest electricals retailer, reported a 10 percent fall in like-for-like sales over its first-quarter. Rival Comet, owned by Kesa Electricals KESA.L, is due to report next week.

Duddy said he had "a bit of optimism" that consumer electricals would pick-up in the second half, pointing to Argos extending distribution of Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad 2 and 3D TV packages now being sold for around 700 pounds.

He also highlighted progress in store refurbishments and plans to expand into TV shopping, books and childrenswear.

Prior to the update analysts were forecasting a consensus underlying pretax profit for 2011-12 of 150 million pounds down from 254 million pounds in 2010-11.

CONSUMER SQUEEZE

Consumers' purchasing power is being squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth, a lack of credit, job insecurity, a stagnant housing market and the government's austerity measures.

Analysts believe that riots in several cities last month and a sharp decline in the stock market will have a further negative impact on sentiment.

Last week a survey said confidence among consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, while on Tuesday an industry report said retail sales fell last month as shoppers bought fewer non-essential items.

Home Retail, which is facing intense competition from supermarkets, specialists and Internet players, has been particularly hard hit as its predominantly low-income customers are suffering the most severe squeeze on their budgets.

The group also owns Homebase, the second largest do-it-yourself chain. Here second quarter like-for-like sales fell 3.1 percent.

That compares with analysts forecasts of flat to down 4 percent and a rise of 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

Gross margin fell 100 basis points at Argos, reflecting adverse currency and shipping rates as well as increased promotional activity. It was flat at Homebase.

Though shares in Home Retail were up 9.3 pence at 124.9 pence at 10:17 a.m., valuing the business at 1.02 billion pounds, the doubters remain.

"Management need to close stores fast and it also needs to take a big axe to its cost base, otherwise the world will pass it by," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

He cut his earnings forecasts for the next three years by 7 percent, 19 percent and 27 percent respectively and slashed his price target from 150 pence to 95 pence.

Separately on Thursday, Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) the fourth largest supermarket beat forecasts with an 8 percent rise in first-half profit, while a study showed 14.5 percent of shops standing vacant.

(Editing by Rhys Jones and Jane Merriman)