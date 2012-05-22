LONDON HomeServe's woes grew further on Tuesday after the British repair and insurance group said mis-sold policy issues which have dogged it since October would now be investigated by UK regulator the Financial Services Authority.

HomeServe's shares tumbled 23 percent to 174.4 pence on Tuesday at 0827 GMT, having already fallen 53 percent since it suspended British telesales last year to address concerns internally over how its policies were being marketed and sold.

The group, which sells cover for, and fixes, boilers and burst pipes, now faces months of waiting for an FSA probe that will investigate those issues as well the company's controls and governance processes, it said.

Since October HomeServe has retrained sales staff with new scripts and clarified policy limitations and prices on marketing material, as well as its relationship with its partners.

"The identification of the regulatory issues in our UK business in October 2011 has made this the most challenging year in HomeServe's history," a company statement read as the firm reported an expected 8 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to 126 million pounds ($199 million) for the year to March 31.

Suspended telesales and the subsequent gloom caused by its own investigation saw 2012 customer numbers fall by 300,000 in its core UK business, which accounts for around 80 percent of group operating profit, with the number of policies taken out across Britain dropping by 800,000.

HomeServe said the next year would be one of transition for its UK arm as it outlined plans to reduce customer numbers by 500,000 to around 2.2 million. It hopes to limit customer churn and maintain retention rates of 80 percent by focusing on higher value policies on core products instead of discounted offers.

"The objective is to take proactive action to get back to a high quality, lower customer number business from which the UK management team can start growing again," Chief Executive Richard Harpin told Reuters.

"We expect as part of that that these will be more loyal customers rather than those that join on a very high discount on the first year and then leave at the end of that."

Analysts at Espirito Santo said lower customer numbers in 2012/13 would impact on 2014 full-year pretax profit by around 20 percent, pushing it down to around 100 million pounds. The group is expected to achieve 111 million pounds for 2013.

"Management has been working hard to rebuild confidence but uncertainty still exists. The FSA investigation and, therefore, potential fine, is clearly negative for investor sentiment and may impact its international growth aspirations," Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown said in a separate note.

HomeServe also announced on Tuesday that the 200 job cuts it outlined in February would now rise to 450 in total.

INTERNATIONAL FOCUS

HomeServe's overseas divisions performed broadly in line with expectations with customer numbers across Spain, France and the U.S. rising by 14 percent to 2.2 million, helping offset its UK losses and maintain total customer numbers of 4.9 million.

Profits across its overseas regions rose 78 percent to 28.5 million pounds and the group said it was focused on expanding through a strong pipeline of utility partner signings.

HomeServe, which has a long-term target of growing its overseas revenues from 25 to 50 percent of the group, is also market testing in Italy and announced on Tuesday that it had signed a test agreement with BS Energy in Germany.

Harpin told Reuters that he did not expect the FSA investigation into its UK business to hinder its overseas progress.

HomeServe, which also named Johnathan Ford as its new Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday, proposed to raise its final dividend by 10 percent to 11.3 pence.

($1=0.6328 pounds)

(Editing by Paul Sandle and Mike Nesbit)