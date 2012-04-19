LONDON Home repair and insurance firm HomeServe was on Thursday fined 750,000 pounds by regulator Ofcom for making an excessive number of silent and abandoned calls to consumers.

HomeServe, which has seen sales and shares slide over an internal probe into mis-selling concerns, exceeded the limit of abandoned calls and specific repeat calls that companies are allowed to make to consumers, Ofcom said in a statement.

An Ofcom spokesperson told Reuters that there are no other investigations into HomeServe underway.

HomeServe said last month that it remained in regular contact with the Financial Services Authority concerning the changes it was making to marketing and sales issues but was not under investigation.

