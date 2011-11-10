LONDON The repair and insurance group HomeServe said outbound telesales calls would not re-start until it had overhauled sales scripts and that it was still in talks with the Financial Services Authority over several internal reviews.

The firm restarted limited inbound telephone sales last Friday after halting all telesales the week before following a review into how products had been sold by its staff.

The FTSE 250 group, which is approaching a key period as customers seek winter cover for boilers and burst pipes, said on Thursday that outbound calls would only recommence once it was fully confident of meeting required standards.

Shares in HomeServe closed at 218.5 pence on Wednesday, down almost 53 percent in the last month, valuing the business at 719 million pounds.

The group said it would also review its direct mail marketing, scheduled for next year, as well as all customer complaints made last winter, as reported by Reuters last month.

"Our priority is to tackle the issues in our procedures that we have identified. The actions we are taking are an important part of that process and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that all our customers receive the standards of service that we and they expect," HomeServe chief executive Richard Harpin said in a statement.

The company said that despite its reviews, it had seen very few customers cancelling their policies.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)