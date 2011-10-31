Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) will temporarily cut production at its six plants in the United States and Canada due to parts shortages stemming from the flooding in Thailand, the company said on Monday.

Auto production will be about 50 percent of the originally planned levels through November 10. The sale date of the 2012 Honda CR-V crossover, which was scheduled for December, may be delayed by several weeks.

Honda's North American auto plants buy the bulk of their parts from suppliers in North America, but Honda buys "a few critical electronic parts" from Thailand and other regions.

The company said "a number" of its suppliers in Asia are unable to maintain parts production due to the flooding, which is disrupting the flow of parts to North America.

Honda said there would be no layoffs as a result of the flooding. The company expects the flooding will disrupt production schedules for the next several weeks.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Derek Caney)