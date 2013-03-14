Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including some Acura MDX crossover SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said on Thursday.
The stability assist system in the vehicles being recalled may malfunction and the brake could operate even when the driver is not pressing the pedal, said spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori.
The vehicle could also brake more strongly than intended when the system malfunctions, she added.
Honda is recalling about 183,500 vehicles in the United States, and around 57,000 vehicles in Japan. Cars in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and New Zealand will also be recalled.
The models affected include the Odyssey, Acura RL sedan, Acura MDX, and the Honda Pilot SUV, all made between 2004-2005.
No accidents or injuries have been reported from the problem, Takemori said.
Honda declined to say how much this recall will cost or where it had sourced the problematic parts.
Shares in Honda fell 0.4 percent to 3,725 yen on Thursday, underperforming the Nikkei 225 index .N225 that rose 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; editing by Miral Fahmy)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.