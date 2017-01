A flag with the company logo flies outside the Honda Motor Co. plant in Yorii, Saitama prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Shares in Honda Motor Co jumped as much as 5.5 percent on Wednesday after Japan's No.3 automaker posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profits, offsetting the impact of a firmer yen with higher vehicle sales.

Honda's shares outperformed both the broader Tokyo market and other automakers' shares, which fell as the dollar slid further against the yen.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)