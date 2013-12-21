Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TEGUCIGALPA Honduras' Congress early on Saturday approved its biggest fiscal shakeup in over two decades with a reform expected to generate nearly $800 million (489 million pounds) in added revenues each year in a bid to tackle soaring public debt.
Honduras, the second poorest nation in Latin America, has seen its internal public debt more than quadruple since 2008 to $2.9 billion, with a deficit that stands at 6 percent of gross domestic product for two years running.
The debt crisis has kept the government from paying salaries and bonuses to thousands of public employees, and making transfer payments to the country's 289 municipalities.
The legislation raises taxes on gasoline and eliminates a sales tax exemption for dozens of basic consumer goods and services. Telecommunications services will also face higher sales tax under the law while an electricity subsidy will be reduced.
The law also freezes 2014 budget allocations and transfers to ministries, cities and state governments at their 2013 levels, while imposing new sanctions on officials who over spend.
The National Party, which holds the presidency and dominates Congress, pushed the law through before it loses control of the legislative body next month.
The party's president-elect Juan Hernandez, who takes office on January 27, will then be able to keep a campaign promise not to raise taxes during his administration.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jackie Frank)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.