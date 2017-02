MEXICO CITY A fire swept through a jail in Honduras, killing at least 272 people, a forensic services official said early Wednesday.

The prison was in the town of Comayagua, about 75 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa.

"This is a preliminary report, there could be a lot more deaths," said Lucy Marder, head of forensic services in Comayagua.

