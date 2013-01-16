The body of British tourist Kaya Omer lies on a sidewalk in San Pedro Sula January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

TEGUCIGALPA A British tourist was shot dead on Tuesday morning in the dangerous Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, after being assaulted by two gunmen who stole his camera, police said.

Kaya Omer, 33, was taking photos in one of the city's middle-class neighbourhoods when he was attacked, police Deputy Chief Leonel Sauceda said.

"It looks like he put up a fight when they stole his camera, so they shot him," Sauceda said.

San Pedro Sula, Honduras' second-largest city, is a significant commercial and industrial hub, but drug-related violence has turned the city into one of the world's deadliest destinations.

Mexican and Colombian drug cartels have expanded their operations into Honduras. The country now has the world's highest murder rate with 87 killings per 100,000 people, according to the United Nations.

