Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by higher margins.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June, from $902 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. Sales rose 3 percent to $9.69 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honeywell products include cockpit electronics, turbochargers and systems to manage security of large buildings.

