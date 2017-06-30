Nineteen dead after shootouts with police in Mexico's Sinaloa state
MEXICO CITY Nineteen people were killed in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa late on Friday in a run of related shootouts between police and gunmen, state authorities said.
LONDON Britain said on Friday the joint declaration with China over Hong Kong remained in force, contradicting an earlier statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the blueprint on how the city would be ruled after its return to China in 1997.
"The Sino-British Joint Declaration remains as valid today as it did when it was signed over thirty years ago," a British Foreign Office spokeswoman said.
"It is a legally binding treaty, registered with the UN and continues to be in force. As a co-signatory, the UK government is committed to monitoring its implementation closely."
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off celebrations on Saturday to mark the country's 150th birthday amid heavy security as many citizens braved incessant rains and long delays to reach the main site in the nation's capital.