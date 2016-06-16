HONG KONG One of five Hong Kong booksellers who went missing under mysterious circumstances last year said on Thursday he had been detained for more than eight months by Chinese authorities and that another of the five had been abducted from Hong Kong.

Lam Wing-kee told a news conference his colleague, Lee Bo, who went missing from Hong Kong, had been abducted and said "cross-border enforcement actions" by mainland Chinese authorities in Hong Kong were "not acceptable".

The five booksellers, linked to the shop Causeway Bay Books, went missing from late last year. All of them later surfaced in China in police custody.

Chinese authorities have declined to clarify key details of the disappearances but said law enforcement officials would never do anything illegal.

