Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong in this November 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu e

HONG KONG Hong Kong unveiled HK$34 billion ($4.4 billion) of sweeteners in its budget on Wednesday, including help for businesses hit by pro-democracy protests, as it works to rebuild confidence in a city that some fear is losing its competitive edge.

The government has warned that the Asian financial hub must make economic stability a top priority after more than two months of pro-democracy protests late last year paralysed parts of the city and unnerved authorities in Beijing.

The budget was presented as Hong Kong's embattled leader, Leung Chun-ying, seeks to bolster support following months of political upheaval in which demonstrators demanded free elections and triggered widespread calls for him to quit.

Financial secretary John Tsang announced measures worth HK$290 million to help businesses hurt by the Occupy Central demonstrations, including waiving licence fees for 26,000 restaurants and other food outlet operators, and running events to promote Hong Kong to investors and tourists.

In spite of this generosity, he expected a budget surplus of HK$63.8 billion for the financial year ending March 31, handily beating the government's earlier forecast for a HK$9.1 billion surplus.

With Hong Kong's large budget surpluses, taxpayers have become accustomed to sweeteners, accounting specialists said, although some questioned if this was the best long-term strategy.

"Over the past six or seven years, the financial secretary has given away HK$272 billion as one-off sweeteners. If that much money was spent elsewhere it could actually benefit Hong Kong more in the long term," said EY managing partner for tax for Hong Kong and Macau, Tracy Ho.

The government is under pressure to ensure the financial hub, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, remains on a steady keel while at the same time maintaining strong ties with Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Tsang noted that the economy grew 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. That was slightly better than a median expectation for growth of 2.1 percent among six analysts polled by Reuters, but marked a slowdown from annual growth of 2.7 percent in the third quarter.

The economy grew 2.3 percent last year compared with expansion of 2.9 percent in 2013 and the government forecast growth of 1 percent to 3 percent this year. A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated the economy would grow 2.7 percent this year.

Tsang said the city's ageing population posed one of the biggest challenges and the government would allocate resources to improve services for the elderly.

Financial secretary Tsang said a 2015-16 land sale programme would include 29 residential sites capable of providing 16,000 new homes in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

"There has been a double-digit increase in the prices of small and medium-sized flats," Tsang said. "I will not hesitate to introduce measures when necessary, in order to maintain the healthy and stable development of the property market."

($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)

(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin, Farah Master, Donny Kwok, Clare Jim and Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)