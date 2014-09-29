LONDON Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday it was important for Hong Kong to maintain the right to demonstrate following its worst unrest since China resumed control of the former British colony in 1997.

"The British government is concerned about the situation in Hong Kong and is monitoring events carefully," it said in a statement after police used tear gas and baton charges against democracy protesters.

The statement said it was Britain's position that under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which set out arrangements for the transfer of sovereignty over the territory, Hong Kong’s "prosperity and security" were underpinned by fundamental rights which included the right to demonstrate.

"It is important for Hong Kong to preserve these rights and for Hong Kong people to exercise them within the law," the statement said.

It added: "These freedoms are best guaranteed by the transition to universal suffrage. We hope that the upcoming consultation period will produce arrangements which allow a meaningful advance for democracy in Hong Kong, and we encourage all parties to engage constructively in discussion to that end."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)