BIRMINGHAM England Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he was deeply concerned about clashes in Hong Kong between riot police and thousands of pro-democracy protesters.

When asked whether he had an obligation to speak out about events in Hong Kong, Cameron told Sky News: "Of course. I feel a deep obligation."

China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" formula that accords the former British colony a degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.

"When we reached the agreement with China there were details of that agreement about the importance of giving the Hong Kong people a democratic future within this two systems approach that we were setting out with the Chinese so of course I am deeply concerned about what is happening and I hope this issue can be resolved," Cameron said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)