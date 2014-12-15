A pro-democracy protester chants slogans beside a paper cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping as police clear the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers remove a barricade during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers remove obstacles blocking a main road during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers demolish an obstacle blocking a main road during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers demolish a barricade and remove tents blocking a main road during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A pro-democracy protester stands on a chair blocking a main road at the last 'Occupy' protest site while police clear the site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers remove obstacles at a tram stop during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers demolish obstacles at a tram stop during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A truck removes demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An umbrella is seen on the floor as police demolish barricades and obstacles during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers remove stickers left by pro-democracy protesters which read 'I want real universal suffrage' during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Onlookers watch as police officers demolish obstacles and barricades during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers walk across obstacles during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A pro-democracy protester chants slogans as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A pro-democracy protester chants slogans while holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last Occupy protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers remove a barricade during a clearance at the last Occupy protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Student leaders Joshua Wong (L) and Lester Shum (C) arrive at the High Court in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. Joshua and Lester were charged on November 26 with obstructing a bailiff clearing a protest areas in Mongkok. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters gesture from inside a police bus after being detained by police during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belonging outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pro-democracy protesters pack their belonging inside the Legislative Council compound in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police officer removes obstacles at a tram stop during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police officer demolishes an obstacle blocking a main road during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A worker removes masking tape left on a road sign by pro-democracy protesters during a clearance at the last 'Occupy' protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

HONG KONG Hong Kong authorities arrested several pro-democracy activists on Monday as they cleared the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two months.

About 100 police swept into Causeway Bay, a shopping district popular with mainland Chinese tourists, to remove barricades as protesters scrambled to pack up belongings from the smallest of the three main sites.

One protester played drums next to a cardboard cut-out of Chinese President Xi Jinping as onlookers stood by. Police arrested more than a dozen protesters, including some elderly people, after they sat down and refused to move.

"I don't think it's a failure. This is not the end," said protester K.T Tang, a legal executive. "I hope the next time when we gather in the streets, we will be celebrating, instead of shedding tears for achieving nothing."

Authorities dragged away tents and other belongings and dumped them in trucks as the site was cleared and roads reopened. Police had announced on the weekend they would take action to clear the area.

The mainly peaceful protests have represented one of the most serious challenges to China's authority since the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations and bloody crackdown in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

On Thursday, police cleared most of the main protest site in the Admiralty district next to government headquarters, arresting scores of activists in a largely peaceful operation.

That followed the clearance in late November of a site in the Mong Kok neighbourhood across the harbour from the main business district, a move that sparked several nights of clashes between demonstrators and police.

Hong Kong, a former British territory, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that gives it more autonomy and freedom than the mainland and a goal of universal suffrage.

The protesters are demanding open nominations in the city's next election for chief executive in 2017. Beijing has said voters will only be able choose from pre-screened candidates.

A handful of holdout protesters were also cleared from outside the Legislative Council building later on Monday.

Protest leaders have said they will consider other forms of civil disobedience, given Beijing's refusal to grant any concessions.

As the dust settles on the protests, China is likely to embark on a sweeping but covert campaign across the territory's judiciary, media and universities to ensure there is no recurrence, activists and politicians say.

(Additional reporting by Lizzie Ko and Venus Wu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait and Robert Birsel)