U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Monday he had every confidence that the former British colony's judiciary will uphold the rule of law.
Rimsky Yuen was speaking after China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law that says lawmakers must swear allegiance to the city as part of China, Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory’s legal and political system since the 1997 handover.
"I have every confidence ... the judiciary will defend the law and uphold the rule of law," Yuen said at a press conference.
(Reporting By Venus Wu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Simon Cameron-Moore)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.