Anti-Occupy Central protesters drag a metal fence over a pro-democracy protester (C) at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police try to stop a masked anti-Occupy Central protester as he attempts to remove road blocks set up by pro-democracy protesters in the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-Occupy Central protester (L) holds pliers as he cuts cable ties at barricades setup as road blocks by protesters at Central in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester (C) scuffles with anti-Occupy Central protesters (R) as they grab a metal fence at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HONG KONG Hundreds of unidentified people, some wearing masks, tried to break down protest barriers in the heart of Hong Kong's business district on Monday, scuffling with protesters who have occupied the streets for the past two weeks.

Taxi drivers, opposed to the protests which have seriously affected their business, surrounded some barricades, as police tried to protect protesters and barricades.

(Reporting by Farah Master, Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree)