Greek group claims it mailed parcel bomb to German finance minister
ATHENS The militant Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells has claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, police said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang warned on Friday afternoon that sustained protests in the city’s financial centre could create "permanent" damage to the Asian financial hub.
The city's financial and money markets have been functioning normally, but he said the stock market could expect to experience short-term volatility and that investors should be aware of the risks.
"Hong Kong is at a critical juncture," he said. "This is not the time to lay blame... this is the time that we have to come together to solve problems."
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Thursday to approve a 2018 budget that would bolster military programs and begin building a wall on the southern border with Mexico while drastically cutting many federal agencies.
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would honour his commitment to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank, the first in two decades.