TAIPEI Taiwan's president on Monday called for China to adopt a peaceful and cautious approach in handling pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Mainland Chinese authorities needed "to listen carefully to the demands of the Hong Kong people", President Ma Ying-jeou also said in a statement.

Taiwan understood and supported the Hong Kong people's demand for universal suffrage, he said, adding: "We do not wish to see any conflicts."

His comments come after protests in Hong Kong over the weekend set off one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

