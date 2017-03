Hong Kong Hong Kong police unleashed repeated rounds of tear gas to clear a street blocked with thousands of democracy protesters on Sunday as the city's government district degenerated into chaos.

The crowds fled several hundred yards down the street.

Repeated pepper spray charges by helmeted police had failed to clear Harcourt Road in the Admiralty district, sparking warnings that greater force would be used.

