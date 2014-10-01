WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday called for Hong Kong to show restraint toward pro-democracy protesters, while his Chinese counterpart said countries should not meddle in China's internal affairs.

"The Chinese government has very formally and clearly stated its position. Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs. All countries should respect China’s sovereignty," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in remarks before meetings with Kerry at the State Department.

Wang is the highest-level official to comment on Hong Kong's massive protests.

