HONG KONG Hong Kong's economy grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, the city's financial secretary John Tsang said during his annual budget speech on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected the fourth quarter to grow 3 percent from a year earlier, compared with revised 2.8 percent in the July-September quarter.

The economy expanded by 2.9 percent for the full-year in 2013, compared with 1.5 percent in 2012.

