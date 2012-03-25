HONG KONG Hong Kong will select a new leader to replace Chief Executive Donald Tsang on Sunday. This is the fourth time that an elite election committee has picked someone to rule the territory since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Here are some facts about how the chief executive is elected and the city's politics.

WHAT POWERS?

* The chief executive heads the government and makes policy, signs budgets and appoints, removes and disciplines all officials, including the Executive Council, which the chief executive consults on policy and bills.

* Only half of the 60-member Legislative Council, or legislature, is directly elected and under the Basic Law, Hong Kong's post-handover constitution, China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress can reinterpret laws it judges inappropriate.

* Hong Kong's legislature serves as a check and balance on the administration, led by the chief executive selected by a largely pro-Beijing electoral college.

WHO APPOINTS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE?

* A 1,200-seat Election Committee votes for candidates. Candidates must win at least 150 nominations from committee members to qualify for the election.

* The Election Committee, seen as largely pro-Beijing, is drawn from community, business and government leaders.

* The chief executive it elects is then appointed by China's central government.

WHAT'S THE SIGNIFICANCE?

This election is the most competitive leadership race since the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from British rule. Hong Kong's moves towards full democracy in 2017, while slow and with electoral rules rigged in China's favour, makes the city an important symbol of democratic reforms and freedoms in China.

Hong Kong's seven million people do not vote directly for their leader, but Beijing is keen to avoid a repeat of the turbulence of the first post-handover administration of Tung Chee-hwa, who triggered resentment and a protest in 2003 by half a million people, ultimately forcing him to step down.

Scandals have dented the public trust in both main candidates, Henry Tang and Leung Chun-ying.

Tang was embroiled in accusations of love affairs and the illegal construction of a basement in his villa. Leung faces a legislative investigation into a conflict of interest scandal over a multi-billion dollar arts hub and was accused by Tang for suggesting a crackdown on protesters in 2003.

POLITICAL FACTS

* Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, stipulates universal suffrage is Hong Kong's "ultimate aim", with the territory's spirited push for direct elections having posed a long-term challenge for China's conservative Communist leadership.

* In December 2007, however, Beijing bowed to public pressure to lay out a timetable for granting universal suffrage. It pledged direct votes may be held for chief executive in 2017, and the Legislative Council in 2020.

* Democrats remain sceptical, however, and fear China may propose its own power-preserving version of direct elections, with electoral rules stacked against pro-democracy candidates.

* Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of a high degree of autonomy. The Basic Law states the city's capitalist system and way of life shall remain unchanged for 50 years.

