HONG KONG Hong Kong police arrested nine people in raids and seized suspected explosives, authorities said on Monday, just days ahead of a contentious vote on how the Asia financial centre chooses its next leader in 2017.

All nine had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives. Some are members of a radical group, police said.

(This version of the story corrects the last paragraph to say some, not seven, are members of radical group)

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Nick Macfie)