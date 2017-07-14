Hong Kong leader says shares compassion of people over Liu's death

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday she shares the compassion of people in the former British colony over the death of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Lam was speaking in her first interview with the international media since she was sworn in as the city's new leader by Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1.

China's Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo died on Thursday at the age of 61 of multiple organ failure.