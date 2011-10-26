An office workers checks his mobile phone as he walks past an advertisement outside HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Office rents in Hong Kong, the world's most expensive office market, could fall by 40 percent if the economy suffers a hard landing, according to a property analyst.

The uncertain economic outlook spells a correction for the market, said Andrew Lawrence, Hong Kong property analyst at Barclays Capital.

Hong Kong's office rents have shot ahead by one-third over the last year. The city has the tightest office market in Asia, according to property brokerage Colliers International, with vacancies at just 3.7 percent.

Tight supply remains a supportive factor for office rents, Lawrence said, but he estimates that rents would fall 10 to 15 percent over the next two years if Hong Kong's economy pulls off a soft landing, as economists expect.

The pace of decline will escalate to between 35 and 40 percent if it suffers a hard landing, the analyst said in a report on Wednesday.

Any rental falls are likely to be subdued this year and Lawrence forecast a drop of at most five percent in the second half of 2011.

But the rate will likely accelerate to as much as 25 percent in 2012 and rents could lose another 20 percent in 2013, depending on how Hong Kong's economy progresses, he said.

DECLINES AHEAD

Of the major Hong Kong developers, Hang Lung Group (0010.HK) has the highest exposure to Hong Kong office space, which makes up 33 percent of its net asset value, Lawrence said.

Sino Land (0083.HK) also has a sizeable exposure, at 22 percent of net assets. The average exposure across major Hong Kong developers is 15 percent, the report said.

Among investors, Champion REIT (2778.HK) has the highest exposure, with Hong Kong offices making up 79 percent of its portfolio, it said. Hongkong Land has 62 percent of assets in Hong Kong office space.

The Hang Seng Properties Index .HSNP was down 1.5 percent at midday on Wednesday, compared with a 0.1 percent drop in the broader Hang Seng index .HSI.

Despite a recent rally in Hong Kong property stocks, "we believe the market has rightly priced in an increasingly negative view of rents and prices given our economic scenarios," Lawrence said.

"Despite the recent improved sentiment, the outlook for economic growth remains highly uncertain, making portfolio positioning and stock selection increasingly difficult."

On Monday, property brokerage Colliers International said Hong Kong office rents remain the most expensive in the world, at an average of $213.70 per square foot per year as of mid-year.

That was an increase of 32.3 percent over the last 12 months.

The brokerage's head of research in Hong Kong, Simon Lo Wing-fai, said he has changed his forecast for Hong Kong's office market, and now expects a decline of 8 percent in rents between the third quarter and the same time next year.

