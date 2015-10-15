Police stand guard as more than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Civic Party member and lawyer Audrey Eu pats activist and Civic Party member Ken Tsang Kin-chiu as Tsang arrives at the Central Police Station to be arrested on the charges of obstructing and assaulting police officers during the Occupy movement a year ago in Hong Kong, China, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Seven Hong Kong police officers have been charged in connection with the beating of a protester during pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city late last year that brought large parts of the financial centre to a halt.

The protester, Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, was also charged.

The officers were charged with one joint count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, while one officer was also charged with one count of common assault, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday. The officers will appear in court on Monday.

Tsang was served with five charges, one for assaulting police and four for resisting police. He is also due in court on Monday.

The Department of Justice said in statement that Tsang splashed liquid on police near government headquarters, then resisted arrest, and that those officers were different from those charged.

"This is obviously due to political pressure," Tsang told reporters. "They are trying to divert attention from the police officers being charged."

Footage of the attack on Tsang in October last year went viral, sparking outrage from some lawmakers and the public.

Protesters had been demanding full democracy for the former British colony and were also calling for Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Leung Chun-ying, to step down.

The weeks of protests failed to persuade Beijing to lift a restriction on who can stand for election as Hong Kong's leader in the next vote in 2017.

China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" formula that accords the city a degree of autonomy and freedom not enjoyed in mainland China, with universal suffrage an eventual goal.

