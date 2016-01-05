A pro-democracy demonstrator burns a letter next to pictures of missing staff members of a publishing house and a bookstore, including Gui Minhai, a China-born Swedish national who is the owner of Mighty Current, Cheung Jiping, the business manager of the publishing house... REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that a missing Hong Kong bookseller specialising in publications critical of China is a British passport holder and that he has raised the issue of the man's disappearance with his Chinese counterpart.

Hammond, speaking to reporters at the start of a two-day trip to Beijing, said he has raised the issue of Lee Bo's disappearance with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Lee's wife said on Tuesday her husband had travelled to China voluntarily.

Hammond said he hopes that any charges against Lee will be brought against him in Hong Kong, a former British colony, and that he be tried there.

