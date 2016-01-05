Pro-democracy demonstrators hold up portraits of Causeway Bay Books shareholder Lee Bo (R) during a protest to call for an investigation behind the disappearance of five staff members of a Hong Kong publishing house and bookstore, outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong... REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that a Hong Kong bookseller specialising in publications critical of China is "first and foremost a Chinese citizen" and called on others not to make "groundless accusations" on the case.

Wang was speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, who is in Beijing on a two-day trip.

Britain said that it was "deeply concerned" by reports of the disappearance and possible detention of five Hong Kong booksellers specialising in publications critical of China, one of whom is British, and urged the city's commitment to press freedom.

