HONG KONG The head of Hong Kong's market watchdog said on Wednesday that it will consider making investment bankers criminally liable if they are found to have been negligent in their duties when helping companies to go public.

Securities and Futures Commission Chief Executive Ashley Alder told Reuters that a forthcoming consultation paper on initial public offering sponsors would look at making them hold criminal and civil liability for the contents of listing prospectuses.

"We are looking at both," Alder told Reuters on the sidelines of a real estate conference in Hong Kong.

Reuters reported last week that the SFC would consider making sponsors liable for the contents of listing prospectuses, but it was not known whether this would include making them criminally culpable for rule breaches.

Alder added that the paper should be published in the next two to three weeks and would also contain a new code of conduct that sponsors would have to follow.

IPO sponsors, typically banks or corporate finance houses, prepare a company's listing documents and perform due-diligence to ensure they comply with Hong Kong's listing rules.

(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)