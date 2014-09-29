TAIPEI Protesters gathered outside the lobby of the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei on Monday in a show of support for democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The protesters demanded that the head of the Hong Kong trade office come out and meet them to hear their demands, and threatened to storm the office if no one came to speak to them.

Uniformed police stood outside the office building, where the Hong Kong office is located on the 25th floor. More police were inside the lobby of the building in Taipei's financial district.

The protesters included student leaders from the Sunflower Movement which occupied Taiwan's parliament earlier this year.

