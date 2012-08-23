Vionnet's birds of paradise fly in Milan palazzo
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.
HONG KONG Former boxing champion Mike Tyson will meet financiers in Hong Kong next month and while he might be able to offer advice on doing time, the bankers should probably be wary of any investment tips he might have.
The boxer with the furious fists who has, in his own words, behaved like a "Neanderthal" for much of his life, will appear at an annual forum of clients of the brokerage CLSA on September 12.
The convicted rapist who spent three years in prison and was later declared bankrupt has found religion and mellowed. He recently appeared in a one-man show about his chequered life from his early days as a child thief.
"Tyson will discuss his life before and after boxing, his time in juvenile detention and prison, his faith, his sobriety, his family and his acting career, including his recent one-man show on Broadway," CLSA said in a statement.
Tyson became the youngest world heavyweight champion in 1986 at age 20 and was undisputed champion for several years, battering opponents into submission with barely controlled rage.
He was convicted of rape in 1992. He later returned to the ring but added to his notoriety when he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout.
Tyson was declared bankruptcy in 2003 and retired from professional boxing in 2006.
CLSA, an Asia-focused brokerage, likes to makes a splash with its annual forum with a high-profile key-note speaker. Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and actor George Clooney have both appeared at the event.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Robert Birsel)
LOS ANGELES Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
LONDON Actress Emma Thompson has said she is not taking part in a short "Love Actually" sequel for Britain's Comic Relief charity appeal because it is "too soon" to reprise her role in the romantic comedy after the death last year of co-star Alan Rickman.