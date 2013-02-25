STOCKHOLM Swedish furniture giant IKEA is stopping sales in Sweden of its meatballs after a report the product contains horsemeat, Swedish news agency TT reports.

The Czech food regulator said on Monday inspectors had found horsemeat in meatballs made in Sweden for IKEA.

The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide scandal that erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.

IKEA said its meatballs were produced in Sweden by Familjen Dafgard.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)