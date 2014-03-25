FRANKFURT Kingfisher (KGF.L) is exiting its investment in German home improvement store operator Hornbach HBHG_p.DE, which will increase the free float of its listed preference shares to 100 percent, the Hornbach family said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kingfisher sold its 17.4 percent stake in Hornbach's preference shares to an international circle of institutional investors, it said.

Separately, the British retailer is selling the 25 percent plus 2 shares in Hornbach's unlisted ordinary shares it owns to the Hornbach family.

