Big Buck's, ridden by Ruby Walsh for trainer Paul Nicholls, notched a record 17th consecutive victory over hurdles when winning the first race on day one of the Aintree Grand National meeting on Thursday.

The red-hot 2-9 favourite won by nine lengths to beat the record set by three-times Champion Hurdle winner Sir Ken in the 1950s.

Owner Andy Stewart told BBC TV: "Each win is very precious but obviously to do 17 and go into the record books is very precious to us".

Walsh said: "We're lucky we've never got to the bottom of him. He's never been extended over hurdles. I would say there's more there".

The highlight of the three-day meeting is Saturday's Grand National where Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Synchronised is the 7-1 favourite in a field of 40.

