LIVERPOOL, April 10 - Tony McCoy warmed up for his final Grand National by winning the big race at the Aintree festival meeting for the second day in succession on Friday. The 19-times champion jockey, who won the Aintree Hurdle on Jezki on Thursday, was a runaway winner of the Melling Chase, another Grade One race, as he steered 3-1 joint favourite Don Cossack to victory by 26 lengths.

The thousands who cheered him into the winner's enclosure will be willing McCoy to repeat the trick for a third day in a row when he partners Shutthefrontdoor in Saturday's National, his record 20th and last ride in the famous steeplechase.

Of the 150 million pounds ($219.63 million) likely to be wagered on the outcome, the lion's share will be pumped on the 40-year-old McCoy.

It is estimated it will cost British bookmakers 50 million pounds should Shutthefrontdoor win. If the fairytale occurs, McCoy has promised to retire on the spot instead of waiting until the end of the season later this month.

