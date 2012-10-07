Jockey Olivier Peslier on Solemia crosses the finish line to win the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe's race at the Longchamp racetrack near Paris, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Outsider Solemia gave jockey Olivier Peslier a fourth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe triumph on Sunday when the French filly's late burst denied Japan raider Orfevre in a thrilling finish.

Solemia, trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias, came with a sweeping run down the home straight at Longchamp and wore down Japanese Triple Crown winner Orfevre close to the finish line in Europe's premier race.

It was Frenchman Peslier's first Arc triumph since Sagamix in 1998, having won the race the previous two years on Peinte Celebre (1997) and Helissio (1996).

English 2,000 Guineas and Derby winner Camelot was sent off favourite but finished out of the places.

Defending champion Danedream was not allowed to compete because Cologne racecourse, where the German filly is based, has been under quarantine following the detection of a case of swamp fever.

