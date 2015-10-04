PARIS Golden Horn, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, denying French filly Treve a record third victory at Longchamp.

Dettori won the prestigious race for the fourth time with a fourth different horse as Epsom Derby winner Golden Horn beat Flintshire and New Bay, second and third respectively.

Treve, winner in 2013 and 2014, had to be content with fourth.

Dettori won the Arc de Triomphe in 1995, 2001 and 2002.

Treve is one of seven horses to win the race twice while Dettori became the seventh jockey to claim it four times.

"I really believed in the horse," Dettori told the BBC. "I was going so fast in the last 300m I knew no other horse would pass me.

"I had the best horse and I wanted to show how good he is. His record is unbelievable and he is probably the best horse I have ridden."

